Exxon Wants $57.5M Enviro Indemnity Jury Award Reinstated

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 5:16 PM EDT) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. has asked a Houston appellate court to reinstate more than $43 million in damages it's allegedly owed for settling an environmental contamination lawsuit, claiming a district court relied on its "strongly negative feelings" about the case instead of a jury verdict when it reduced the award amount. The oil and gas giant told the Fourteenth Court of Appeals in Houston in a brief filed Monday that former Harris County District Judge Bill Burke issued a judgment notwithstanding the verdict in December 2018 reducing Exxon's recovery from the settlement amount of $57.5 million to $14.11 million based on "what...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS