Staffing Firm CEO Admits Media Agency Bribe Scheme

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina woman whose company provided staff for the U.S. Agency for Global Media has pled guilty to taking part in a bribery scheme with the one-time contracting officer for the agency, which runs the Voice of America radio service. Rita M. Starliper, a 60-year-old from Greensboro, told a federal judge in Alexandria, Virginia, on Tuesday that she hired and paid more than $68,000 to a contracting officer's relative for a job involving minimal work. In exchange, she was awarded professional staffing contracts valued at millions of dollars, prosecutors said. In a press release, the U.S. Department of Justice said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS