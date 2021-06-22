'Betrayal' Cost Software Co. $6M Microsoft Contract, Jury Told

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 7:58 PM EDT) -- An Atlanta-based software company told eight jurors during trial openings in Georgia federal court on Tuesday that a subcontractor's betrayal cost it almost $6 million in profit on a large Microsoft software implementation project for a construction company. SIS LLC said it won a project to install Microsoft Dynamics AX software for Minnesota-based construction company APi Group Inc. in May 2014, for which it negotiated a subcontract with Stoneridge Holdings Inc., a Minnesota-based software company formed by ex-Microsoft employees. SIS told the Northern District of Georgia jury that Stoneridge and its top brass used the confidential information and trade secrets it...

