MLB Unit Hit With $2M NY Jury Verdict In App-Licensing Fight

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A New York state jury slapped Major League Baseball's media arm Monday with a $2 million verdict in long-running litigation, which alleged the league wrongly gave two different software developers the rights to build the same in-game predictions app. Counsel for Sports Technology Applications Inc. told Law360 that the jury sided with the company following a trial over its soured $5 million licensing agreement with MLB Advanced Media LP, which allowed it to market an MLB-branded app for baseball fans to make play-by-play predictions during games. STA said it was awarded $1 million in damages on claims that MLBAM fraudulently failed to disclose...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS