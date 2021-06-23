Toyota Gas Tank Deal Offers Free Repairs, $1.1M Atty Fees

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 1:35 PM EDT) -- Toyota Motor Sales USA Inc. has reached a deal to settle claims that the fuel tanks in its RAV4 Hybrids can't be filled to capacity, offering free inspections and repairs, as well as loaner vehicles while owners wait for those repairs to finish. In a memorandum filed Monday, Toyota asked the court to grant preliminary approval to the deal, supporting a motion by the plaintiffs also filed Monday. The deal also includes up to $1.1 million in attorney fees for class counsel, and $2,500 for each of the six named plaintiffs. Under the settlement, the automaker will implement an extended customer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS