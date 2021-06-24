Constangy Brooks Adds To Atty Ranks In 3 States

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 3:46 PM EDT) -- Constangy Brooks Smith & Prophete LLP has added three attorneys to its offices in St. Louis, Atlanta and San Francisco, including a former labor and employment partner from McMahon Berger PC and attorneys previously with LTL Attorneys LLP and Weinberg Wheeler Hudgins Gunn & Dial LLC. The firm's newest partner in St. Louis is Geoffrey Gilbert, who brings 29 years of experience in labor relations, the firm announced Tuesday. Tiffany Hansen joined as senior counsel in San Francisco, and Joshua Roman came over as senior counsel in Atlanta. "As Constangy celebrates our 75th anniversary, we're excited to grow and strengthen our...

