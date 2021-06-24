Balch & Bingham Adds 2 Litigators In Jacksonville

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Balch & Bingham LLP announced Tuesday the addition of two litigators to its Jacksonville, Florida, outpost, one as a partner and another as a member. Paul Bagley joins Balch & Bingham as a partner in its litigation and commercial and class action practices. He moves over from his partner position at Foreman Friedman PA. Also joining the firm is Chezare Palacios, who will serve as a member in its banking and financial services litigation practice, as well as its intellectual property and trademark division. He previously worked as an intellectual property associate at the Ticktin Law Group PLLC. With their addition,...

