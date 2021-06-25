Top Product Liability Cases Of 2021: Midyear Report

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 9:50 AM EDT) -- A U.S. Supreme Court ruling holding that Ford can be held liable for alleged defects in cars originally sold outside a plaintiff's home state and a ruling wiping out hundreds of cases alleging GlaxoSmithKline's anti-nausea drug Zofran causes birth defects are among Law360's top cases for the first six months of 2021. And while not a ruling, the high court's refusal to hear Johnson & Johnson's appeal in a talc case leaves in place a headline-grabbing $2.1 billion verdict awarded to 22 women who claimed J&J talc products caused their cancer. Here, Law360 sums up some of the most significant rulings...

