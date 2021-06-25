Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Top Product Liability Cases Of 2021: Midyear Report

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 9:50 AM EDT) -- A U.S. Supreme Court ruling holding that Ford can be held liable for alleged defects in cars originally sold outside a plaintiff's home state and a ruling wiping out hundreds of cases alleging GlaxoSmithKline's anti-nausea drug Zofran causes birth defects are among Law360's top cases for the first six months of 2021.

And while not a ruling, the high court's refusal to hear Johnson & Johnson's appeal in a talc case leaves in place a headline-grabbing $2.1 billion verdict awarded to 22 women who claimed J&J talc products caused their cancer.

Here, Law360 sums up some of the most significant rulings...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!