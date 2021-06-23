House Panel Advances Antitrust Overhaul As GOP Splinters

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 7:19 PM EDT) -- A House committee passed multiple proposals to change U.S. antitrust laws Wednesday, even as split Republican votes exposed the depths of an internal GOP rift over how much power the federal government should have to rein in the largest tech companies. Capping months of talks that followed lawmakers' probe into competition in digital markets, the House Judiciary Committee pushed ahead on a largely bipartisan framework to beef up antitrust enforcement, raise merger filing fees, block anti-competitive buyouts, reduce tech companies' market power and make tech platforms interoperable. The bills drew strong eleventh-hour pushback from technology titans including Amazon.com, Facebook and Google,...

