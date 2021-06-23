Ga. Judge Rejects Health Insurer's Faith-Based Dismissal Bid

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has said a health insurance company can't mask itself as a religious organization to avoid or force arbitration of a proposed class action brought by insureds who say they were charged exorbitant fees and denied promised coverage. The Aliera Companies Inc., formerly known as Aliera Healthcare Inc., does not meet the criteria to offer faith-based Health Care Sharing Ministry plans, which are exempt from federal and state insurance laws and regulations, U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg ruled on Tuesday. Judge Totenberg denied Aliera's motion to dismiss allegations that it made millions by overcharging policyholders. Aliera, a for-profit company, is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS