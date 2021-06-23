Mayorkas Can't Fix Trump-Era EB-5 Rule, Court Says

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 12:33 PM EDT) -- A California court struck down a Trump-era rule nearly doubling the investment requirements for the EB-5 investor visa, saying it was enacted by an improperly appointed official and that the Biden administration's attempts to cure the process can't salvage it. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley said Tuesday that Kevin McAleenan had been wrongly installed as acting Secretary of Homeland Security in violation of the Federal Vacancies Reform Act, which limits who can serve in an acting role and how long they can serve, rendering his July 2019 final rule increasing the investment requirements for the EB-5 visa program illegal....

