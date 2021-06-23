4th Circ. Won't Revive Fairfax's $400M CBS Defamation Suit

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 6:18 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit affirmed the dismissal of a $400 million defamation suit brought by Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, a former Morrison & Foerster LLP partner, over CBS' on-air interviews with two women who accused him of sexual assault, finding Wednesday that Fairfax failed to allege malice. In a published, unanimous decision penned by U.S. Circuit Judge Allison Jones Rushing, the panel backed the dismissal by U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Trenga of the suit from Fairfax, who has also worked at WilmerHale and Venable LLP. Fairfax had taken aim at CBS for broadcasting interviews with Meredith Watson and Vanessa Tyson,...

