FERC Defends Virginia Gas Pipeline Approval

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 3:59 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has urged the D.C. Circuit not to review its approval of a natural gas pipeline project, denying that it violated environmental and federal historic preservation laws — and adding that the "frustrations" of Native American tribes don't rise to the level of agency infractions. In a brief filed Wednesday, FERC said a coalition of environmental groups has failed to show that the commission acted arbitrarily when it greenlighted a section of the Mountain Valley Pipeline project that will run through Virginia and North Carolina. The petition for review should be denied on the basis that the...

