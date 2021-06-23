Amazon Customers Compare It To 'Robber Barons Of Old'

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Amazon customers on Wednesday slammed the e-commerce giant for using its monopolistic grasp on the online retail market to charge merchants, and therefore consumers, exorbitant fees, hitting Amazon with a proposed class action and likening it to "Standard Oil and the robber barons of old." According to the Washington federal court suit, merchants use Amazon.com Inc. to sell their products "not out of choice, but out of necessity." And once they're there, Amazon employs "predatory pricing," charging them so-called referral fees, which are included in the prices consumers end up paying directly to Amazon, per the complaint. Named plaintiff Megan Smith said in her...

