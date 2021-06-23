Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Mallinckrodt Rep Loses Sanctions Bid In Acthar Suit

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Wednesday said a former Mallinckrodt sales representative failed to back up her sanctions bid against a union benefit fund for pursuing what she said were frivolous class claims that she took part in a purported scheme to jack up the price of the company's anti-seizure drug Acthar.

Nearly a year after dismissing the claims against her after finding them "extremely conclusory" — while leaving intact certain allegations against Mallinckrodt — U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler knocked down Lisa Pratta's motion for about $40,783 in attorney fees from the fund and its lawyers.

"We meant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!