Ex-Mallinckrodt Rep Loses Sanctions Bid In Acthar Suit

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Wednesday said a former Mallinckrodt sales representative failed to back up her sanctions bid against a union benefit fund for pursuing what she said were frivolous class claims that she took part in a purported scheme to jack up the price of the company's anti-seizure drug Acthar. Nearly a year after dismissing the claims against her after finding them "extremely conclusory" — while leaving intact certain allegations against Mallinckrodt — U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler knocked down Lisa Pratta's motion for about $40,783 in attorney fees from the fund and its lawyers. "We meant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS