Defense Counsel For Lawyer Charged In Fake Suit Spree DQ'd

Law360, New York (June 23, 2021, 6:23 PM EDT) -- A lawyer charged with taking $930,000 by lodging disability suits on behalf of unwitting plaintiffs is seeking new counsel as of Wednesday after a Manhattan federal judge agreed with prosecutors that the attorney he hired for trial is a potential witness. Defendant Stuart Finkelstein's outgoing counsel, Brian Griffin of Foley Griffin LLP, told U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe in a Wednesday letter that Finkelstein will hire a new defense lawyer. "After conversations with family, he has decided to hire private counsel. Your Honor indicated the court would give him 30 days for same," Griffin's letter said. The letter followed a...

