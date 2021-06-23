Ex-Bank CEO Tells Jury Manafort Loans Weren't Corrupt

Law360, New York (June 23, 2021, 10:13 PM EDT) -- An attorney for Federal Savings Bank founder and former CEO Stephen Calk on Wednesday told a Manhattan federal jury that Calk never corruptly solicited a job in the Trump administration from Paul Manafort in exchange for $16 million in undeserved loans, arguing that his client believed the loans would be good for the bank. After roughly a day and a half of jury selection, jurors heard opening statements from the government and the defense in the long-delayed trial of Calk, who is charged with financial institution bribery and conspiracy for what prosecutors say was a scheme — between July 2016 and...

