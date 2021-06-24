Real Estate Rumors: BTI, MetLife, Life Storage

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 3:42 PM EDT) -- A venture of BTI Partners and Bridge Investment Group has picked up a Hollywood, Florida, development site in an opportunity zone for $11 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Thursday. The deal is for 3.24 acres at three addresses — 1727-1745 Van Buren St., 1740-1760 S. Young Circle and 1700-1716 Harrison St. — and the seller is MG3 Developer Group, according to the report. The venture hopes to build a 25-story tower at the site, the report said. MetLife Investment Management has loaned $65 million to American Landmark Apartments for two Dallas-area properties, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday. The loan is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS