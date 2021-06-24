Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Union Pacific Wins Pause Of Trucker's Biometric Privacy Suit

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 4:46 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge paused discovery in a truck driver's fingerprint privacy suit against Union Pacific on Wednesday while appellate courts consider three pending cases that will help further define his claims under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act.

U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso said he found merit in Union Pacific Railroad Co.'s argument that the issues in David Fluery's biometric privacy suit could be significantly streamlined if he halted discovery until the state and federal courts weigh in on pending questions regarding BIPA's claim accrual and governing statute of limitations.

For example, he said, the Seventh Circuit could decide in Cathron v....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!