Union Pacific Wins Pause Of Trucker's Biometric Privacy Suit

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 4:46 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge paused discovery in a truck driver's fingerprint privacy suit against Union Pacific on Wednesday while appellate courts consider three pending cases that will help further define his claims under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso said he found merit in Union Pacific Railroad Co.'s argument that the issues in David Fluery's biometric privacy suit could be significantly streamlined if he halted discovery until the state and federal courts weigh in on pending questions regarding BIPA's claim accrual and governing statute of limitations. For example, he said, the Seventh Circuit could decide in Cathron v....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS