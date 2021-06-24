Army Corps Defends Climate Review Of Enbridge Pipeline

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 2:09 PM EDT) -- The Army Corps of Engineers has told a D.C. federal court its environmental review of a $2.9 billion Enbridge pipeline replacement project in Minnesota adequately evaluated alternatives and impacts on climate and tribal sovereignty. The government urged the court to grant its summary judgment motion on Wednesday, saying that it had satisfied all its legal obligations laid out in the National Environmental Protection Act, the Clean Water Act and the Rivers and Harbors Act when it gave approvals for the Line 3 replacement project. That review included multiple environmental assessments, a review of an environmental impact statement prepared by the state...

