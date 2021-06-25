Health Hires: Sheppard Mullin, Williams Mullen

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP has added a new health care partner from Haynes and Boone LLP, Williams Mullen has boosted its bench of health lawyers with a new hire in Virginia, and biotech company Allied BioScience has named a new general counsel, headlining Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. Sheppard Mullin Phillip L. Kim Phillip L. Kim has joined Sheppard Mullin in Dallas and brings his practice of representing health care clients on issues ranging from regulatory matters to compliance, according to a June 24 announcement. Kim — who joins as...

