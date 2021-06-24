Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Amazon Managers' Physical Work Highlighted In OT Trial

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Two former Amazon managers testified in a California federal bench trial Thursday over another ex-manager's claims that he was shorted overtime pay that they regularly worked over 40 hours a week primarily doing "very demanding" physical work without clocking overtime, while spending only a small fraction of their shifts managing workers.

The ex-managers' testimonies came during the fourth day of a bench trial in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California that is expected to wrap up on Friday. The trial before Judge Jeffrey S. White kicked off Monday and is over claims by former Amazon.com LLC warehouse shift manager Michael...

