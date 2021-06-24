Google Delays Putting Lid On Third-Party Cookie Jar

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Government antitrust pressure, especially from the United Kingdom, helped drive Google to announce a delay Thursday in its plan to phase out use of third-party cookies in its Chrome browser, in order to do so "at a responsible pace." Google's Privacy Sandbox initiative is now looking at a late 2023 completion, well after the early 2022 timetable envisioned previously. In the months to come, Google pledged to engage in a collaborative process in which the online community will develop open standards governing online privacy, the stated reasoning for the initiative that has come under intense scrutiny from government agencies and private...

