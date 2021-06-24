NCAA Can't Escape Current Athletes' Name, Image Claims

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 2:46 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge refused Thursday to dismiss an antitrust suit by current college athletes challenging NCAA rules that restrict them from earning money from the use of their names, images and likenesses, but said one former athlete in the suit could not bring claims. U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken rejected the NCAA's motions to dismiss a pair of proposed class actions, finding that the claims have not been covered in prior antitrust litigation against the organization and that the athletes could challenge rules blocking them from sharing in television revenue generated by college sports through group licensing. "The injury to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS