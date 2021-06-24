Hotly Debated Tech Antitrust Reforms Clear House Committee

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A legislative drive for antitrust reforms to tackle tech industry abuses continued Thursday on Capitol Hill, as the House Judiciary Committee agreed to a bipartisan package of four bills that would roll back Big Tech's market power. The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday approved a bipartisan package of antitrust bills that would rein in tech giants' market power. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) In a long-haul markup — which started Wednesday morning, stretched overnight to near sunrise and then resumed Thursday until mid-afternoon — a sometimes passionate, often wonky debate ultimately resulted in half a dozen bills heading to the House floor....

