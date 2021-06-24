Biden, GOP Senators Strike $1.2T Infrastructure Deal

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- In a major step toward advancing his economic agenda, President Joe Biden reached a deal Thursday with a bipartisan group of U.S. senators on an estimated $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan, but it likely hinges on passage of a separate reconciliation bill addressing the president's other legislative priorities. After months of negotiations, the Biden administration and senators from both parties reached agreement on broad targets for a once-in-a-generation investment in modernized highways, roads and bridges built for climate resilience, electric vehicles, public transit, expanded broadband internet and upgraded power grids, among other things. The bipartisan infrastructure framework calls for a total $973...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS