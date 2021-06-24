'Robot Lawyer' Escapes TCPA Suit After Top Court Draws Line

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A popular "robot lawyer" that automatically calls potential clients isn't an "autodialer" under federal consumer protection law given recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions, a California federal judge ruled Thursday in tossing a proposed class action against the company behind the system. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria said the DoNotPay platform's chatbots were only texting customers who had already handed over their contact information. As a result, the judge said, they don't violate the Telephone Consumer Protection Act's prohibitions on systems that dial randomly generated phone numbers. "The platform only contacts phone numbers specifically provided by consumers during DoNotPay's registration process, and not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS