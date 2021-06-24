Activision Wins Copyright Trial Over Call Of Duty Character

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal jury on Thursday cleared video game company Activision Blizzard Inc. of accusations that it stole a professional wrestler's copyrighted persona as the basis for a character in Call of Duty. Following a four-day trial, the jury found that Activision had not infringed the copyright of wrestler Booker T, who sued the game studio in 2019 for ripping off his "G.I. Bro" character in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. In a statement following the verdict, Activision lead counsel E. Leon Carter said the company was "pleased with the outcome." "Bottom line, to call this a frivolous case would...

