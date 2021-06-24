IP Forecast: Gilstrap To Hear Fight Over PTAB Reviews

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 10:17 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap next week will consider an inventor group's bid to halt the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office from instituting patent reviews until the agency goes through a rulemaking process concerning when it denies reviews based on parallel litigation. On July 1, Judge Gilstrap will be weighing two motions. One is by US Inventor, among others, seeking a preliminary injunction on the Patent Trial and Appeal Board from taking up new patent reviews until the board goes through formal notice-and-comment rulemaking on the so-called NHK-Fintiv rule, which lets the PTAB deny inter partes reviews based on the trial...

