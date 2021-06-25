Warden Wants 7th Circ. To Review Detainees' 'Empire' Suit

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 9:30 PM EDT) -- An Illinois juvenile detention center superintendent asked a federal court to allow the Seventh Circuit to consider whether he had a fiduciary duty to a class of detainees who say they experienced disruption when Twentieth Century Fox filmed parts of the show "Empire" at the center. Superintendent Leonard Dixon and Cook County, Illinois, argued that the lower court was wrong to find that Dixon had a fiduciary duty to the detainees and to determine that he was not entitled to sovereign immunity. They asked the court to certify two questions related to those two issues to the appellate court. "To the...

