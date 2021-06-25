Broadway Ticket Scammer's 2nd Act Adds Year To Sentence

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 1:39 PM EDT) -- A man serving a 6 1/2-year prison term for defrauding investors through a Broadway and sports-ticket scam got a year added to his sentence Friday after pleading guilty to continuing the scheme beyond the initial charges and using some proceeds to pay for pricey defense lawyers. At a virtual hearing, U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams slapped Joseph Meli with a 37-month sentence for the new fraud charges but said he could serve 25 of those months concurrently with his previous 78-month term. Meli was sentenced in 2018 for leading a scheme to fraudulently pull in more than $100 million from investors...

