Boeing Board Accused Of Safety Neglect In Chancery 737 Suit

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 8:21 PM EDT) -- An attorney for Boeing Inc. stockholders told a Delaware vice chancellor on Friday that company directors considered safety "something for other people to worry about" until after the deadly crashes of 737 Max jetliners in late 2018 and early 2019. Arguing against a Boeing motion to dismiss a derivative suit seeking damages for the company based on company officer and director failures of loyalty, care and oversight, Joel Friedlander of Friedlander & Gorris P.A. told Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn that directors made no effort to assure they had regular reporting on safety issues before the crashes. Loss of the planes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS