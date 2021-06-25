Ariz. Apache Group's Atty Says US Repeats 'Tragic Injustice'

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 8:36 PM EDT) -- Apache Stronghold, a San Carlos Apache nonprofit, told the Ninth Circuit that the U.S. Department of Agriculture's approved land swap for a copper mine violates multiple laws related to religious liberty, highlighting how the mine would destroy sacred sites. Apache Stronghold is appealing an Arizona federal court's decision to not block an Oak Flats land swap that would allow Rio Tinto PLC and BHP Billiton to mine copper and allegedly dump toxic waste near land sacred to the Apache tribe. The nonprofit argued in its reply brief on Thursday that allowing the transfer would violate an 1852 treaty that says the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS