Miami Building Resident Files Suit Over Collapse

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 11:53 AM EDT) -- A resident of the Surfside, Florida, building that collapsed early Thursday morning filed a lawsuit against the condominium association just hours later, claiming it failed to "secure and safeguard the lives and property" of residents in the 12-story building. Late Thursday night, as rescue crews combed rubble looking for the 159 people still unaccounted for, resident Manuel Drezner sued Champlain Towers South Condominium Association Inc. for not preventing the collapse of the northeast section of the building. The suit says the association failed to take reasonable measures to ensure the safety of its residents, failed to disclose to residents that it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS