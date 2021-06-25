US Soccer Says NCAA Ruling Doesn't Apply To Suit

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Soccer Federation has pushed back on a sports promoter's request for a New York federal judge to apply a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that its counsel won for athletes in the antitrust case National Collegiate Athletic Association v. Alston, calling the cases dissimilar. In a letter sent Wednesday, plaintiff Relevent Sports LLC told U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni that the "structure of rules and policies" of FIFA, soccer's international governing body, are "indistinguishable" from those of the NCAA that the high court said in its unanimous June 21 opinion amount to a "concerted action" that may violate the...

