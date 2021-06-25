EB-5 Investors Fight Fee Request After Civil Theft Claim Nixed

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Two Chinese nationals alleging that a Florida real estate developer duped foreign investors out of $100 million through an EB-5 visa scheme urged a federal judge Friday to reject the developer's bid to recover $54,000 in attorney fees after the court trimmed a claim for civil theft. Plaintiffs Ting Peng and Lin Fu said in a Thursday filing that developer Nicholas A. Mastroianni II is not entitled to the attorney fee award for defending against the civil theft claim under Florida law, which makes clear that the dismissal of a civil theft claim does not mean that it lacked substantial factual...

