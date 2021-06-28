Audi, VW Must Face Trimmed Faulty Engine Suit In NJ

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Friday declined to dismiss most of a putative class action accusing Volkswagen and Audi of knowingly selling cars with a defective engine part but agreed to nix Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act claims, fraud claims based on affirmative misrepresentations and a handful of state-law claims. U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty declined to dismiss a host of claims including negligent misrepresentation and unjust enrichment against Audi AG and VW, but did dismiss Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act claims, holding that plaintiffs lacked a sufficient number of named plaintiffs. Judge McNulty also nixed plaintiffs' fraud claims that rely on affirmative misrepresentations,...

