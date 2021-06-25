Judge Rips 'Misleading' Fee Bid In Echo Of State St. Case

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 10:17 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts federal judge who ran a probe into an attorney overbilling scandal in a settled class action with State Street Corp. slashed a fee request Friday in a separate case against Insulet Corp. after lambasting similar "false and misleading statements" from two firms seeking their cut of a $19.5 million deal. At issue in both cases before U.S. District Judge Mark L. Wolf was how firms sought to justify attorney fees purportedly based on regular hourly rates, when the firms had few — if any — clients who paid on an hourly basis. In the securities class action targeting Insulet, Bernstein Litowitz...

