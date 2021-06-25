Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Google Beats YouTubers' Racial Bias Suit For Now

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 8:29 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh on Friday tossed a proposed class action by content creators who accuse YouTube and its parent Google LLC of systematically censoring minorities and profiting off of racist hate speech, but the judge gave them another chance at amending their claims.

In a 28-page opinion, Judge Koh agreed with Google's argument that the group of YouTubers had failed to allege a specific policy that "intentionally and purposefully" discriminates against minorities who create and post content on the video-streaming website.

"Plaintiffs' only factual allegation in support of an inference that defendants intentionally and purposefully discrimination against plaintiffs is...

