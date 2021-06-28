McDonald's Says Drive-Thru Privacy Suit Is A No-Go

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 6:53 PM EDT) -- McDonald's has urged an Illinois federal court to toss claims that the burger giant collects customer voice data at drive-thrus in violation of the state Biometric Information Privacy Act, arguing that it doesn't use biometric identifiers and there's no evidence such collections take place. Lead plaintiff Shannon Carpenter's proposed $5 million class action relies on unfounded assumptions unsupported by the facts when claiming that McDonald's Corp. captures and stores customers' voiceprints without their permission, the company said Friday in a motion to dismiss the suit. The fast-food chain said its voice-assistant technology doesn't use biometric identifiers or biometric information, asserting that...

