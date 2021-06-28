Jay-Z Rival Wants Quinn Emanuel Ousted In Album NFT Spat

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Jay-Z is using his personal lawyers at Quinn Emanuel in an attempted coup against Roc-A-Fella Records, label co-owner Damon Dash told a judge Friday in response to the rapper's suit seeking to block him from selling an interest in Jay-Z's debut album as a non-fungible token. Roc-A-Fella sued Dash earlier this month, accusing him of converting a corporate asset and breaching fiduciary duties by trying to auction off his one-third stake in the label's copyright to Jay-Z's 1996 breakout "Reasonable Doubt." A judge put the sale on ice last week. But Dash claims in opposition papers that he alone has the power to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS