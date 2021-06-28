Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

IBM Workers' Attys Seek $1.4M For High Court ERISA Case

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 2:33 PM EDT) -- A small New York firm that represented ex-IBM workers in a lawsuit that ascended to the nation's highest court before settling for $4.75 million asked a New York federal court for $1.4 million in fees for their work on the "unusual" case.

Named plaintiffs Larry Jander and Richard Waksman filed a memorandum Friday seeking 30% of the settlement fund and $90,861 in expenses, a development that comes a year and a half after the U.S. Supreme Court kicked the case back down to the Second Circuit and nearly three months after they told the district court they'd reached a settlement....

