Justices Force Comcast To Face $160M Ad Monopoly Suit

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday dealt a blow to Comcast's bid to escape a $160 million antitrust case over ad market monopolization claims after the justices declined to hear the cable giant's appeal of a Seventh Circuit decision allowing the dispute to head to trial. Comcast Corp. had urged the high court in its opening brief last September to undo a split three-judge panel's decision that revived advertising representative Viamedia Inc.'s lawsuit after an Illinois federal judge granted summary judgment in Comcast's favor. Viamedia is challenging Comcast's refusal to work with advertisers that don't use the cable company's internal advertising...

