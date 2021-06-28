Witness Who Pinned Bribes On Mass. Mayor Avoids Prison

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The real estate player credited with breaking open prosecutors' fraud and bribery investigation into a former Massachusetts mayor will not serve prison time for participating in the former politician's alleged misdeeds and later lying to a grand jury, a federal judge said Monday. U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock, in whose court former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia was tried and convicted in May, said Antonio Costa came to his senses when it mattered most. "You didn't do the right thing when you should have done the right thing," the judge told Costa, who helped Correia extract private payments from business...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS