High Court Won't Hear Military Contractor Immunity Case

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 10:50 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a military contractor's petition to overturn the denial of derivative sovereign immunity in a case seeking to hold the company liable for alleged torture at an Iraqi prison. CACI Premier Technology Inc. had argued that it should have been allowed to file an immediate interlocutory appeal when a district court rejected its bid for immunity to allegations that its employees, alongside U.S. military personnel, abused and tortured people imprisoned at the notorious Abu Ghraib prison during the Iraq War that began in 2003. The justices, as is typical practice, did not give a reason...

