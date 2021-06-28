FIFA Says NCAA Ruling 'Changes Nothing' In Antitrust Case

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling on college athlete amateurism "changes nothing" in an antitrust suit accusing international soccer governing body FIFA of conspiring with its U.S. counterpart to stifle competition, FIFA contended in a New York federal court filing Friday. Relevent Sports LLC's lawsuit accuses the United States Soccer Federation and FIFA of illegally boycotting players who compete in official foreign league season games in the U.S. without explicit permission from U.S. Soccer, claiming the boycott is intended to insulate the U.S. group's Major League Soccer division from competition for fans. The Supreme Court unanimously ruled last week in NCAA...

