Justices Won't Hear CBP Warrantless Electronics Search Fight

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 2:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday it would not weigh in on claims that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's warrantless searches of electronic devices at border crossings and airports are unconstitutional, despite circuits disagreeing on the legal standard courts should use to decide whether a search is allowed. In a one-line order, the high court denied a petition for a writ of certiorari that a group of travelers represented by the American Civil Liberties Union filed in April, challenging the First Circuit's finding that searches of cellphones and other electronic devices at the U.S. border do not require a warrant...

