Skadden Guides SL Green On $3B Manhattan CMBS Deal

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- An SL Green Realty venture has landed $3 billion in commercial mortgage-backed securities financing for a Manhattan office tower in what is the largest single-property CMBS financing deal, Skadden-counseled SL Green announced Monday. The loan is for One Vanderbilt Avenue, which is owned by a venture of SL Green Realty Corp., Hines Interests LP and the National Pension Service of Korea and has 1.7 million square feet of space. Wells Fargo Bank NA and Goldman Sachs Bank USA led a consortium of banks that provided the financing, which has an interest rate of 2.855%. Wells Fargo had earlier also provided construction...

