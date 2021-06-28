Jury Quick To Find Trader Guilty In Illumina Insider Case

Law360, New York (June 28, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal jury needed less than two hours Monday to convict a San Diego trader on charges of insider trading on Illumina Inc. options and of defrauding investors who backed one of his companies. The quick verdict came from a jury of eight women and four men in a trial before U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos that opened on June 15. Jurors began their deliberations just after noon on Monday and returned a verdict before 2 p.m., asking no questions of the court. Donald Blakstad, 62, showed no reaction, staring straight ahead as the jury ticked off seven counts of...

