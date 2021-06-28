House GOP To Lay Out 3-Step Big Tech Crackdown Plan

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 9:52 PM EDT) -- House Republicans have a three-pronged plan for tackling the growing influence of Big Tech, and it includes providing a speedy appeals process that would let certain cases skip directly to the U.S. Supreme Court, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., revealed Sunday. The direct appeal is only one part of the "strengthening antitrust review" step of the plan, which also includes cutting red tape and "empower[ing] state attorneys general to help lead the charge against the tech giants to break them up," McCarthy said. But the framework, which is supposed to be rolled out in more detail this week, is only...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS